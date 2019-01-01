QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Lizhan Environmental Corp manufactures, distributes and markets synthetic leather and other fabrics from recycled leather waste, among other materials. It's products used in the production of residential and office furniture, garments, automotive upholstery products, and various consumer applications. It sells domestically in China and export to distributors and manufacturers in the United States and other foreign countries.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lizhan Environmental Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lizhan Environmental (LZENF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lizhan Environmental (OTCEM: LZENF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lizhan Environmental's (LZENF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lizhan Environmental.

Q

What is the target price for Lizhan Environmental (LZENF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lizhan Environmental

Q

Current Stock Price for Lizhan Environmental (LZENF)?

A

The stock price for Lizhan Environmental (OTCEM: LZENF) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 20:15:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lizhan Environmental (LZENF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lizhan Environmental.

Q

When is Lizhan Environmental (OTCEM:LZENF) reporting earnings?

A

Lizhan Environmental does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lizhan Environmental (LZENF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lizhan Environmental.

Q

What sector and industry does Lizhan Environmental (LZENF) operate in?

A

Lizhan Environmental is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.