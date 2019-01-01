QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
487M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Luz Del Sur SAA is a Peru-based electric power distribution company which provides service to approximately 900 thousand clients. The company also provides other services such as maintenance of internal installations and electrical networks, as well as energy diagnoses. It also focuses on expansion and improvement of the electrical grid, construction of transmission and distribution substations, and purchase of machinery and equipment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Luz Del Sur Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Luz Del Sur (LZDLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Luz Del Sur (OTCGM: LZDLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Luz Del Sur's (LZDLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Luz Del Sur.

Q

What is the target price for Luz Del Sur (LZDLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Luz Del Sur

Q

Current Stock Price for Luz Del Sur (LZDLF)?

A

The stock price for Luz Del Sur (OTCGM: LZDLF) is $2.64512 last updated Wed Jul 21 2021 19:34:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Luz Del Sur (LZDLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Luz Del Sur.

Q

When is Luz Del Sur (OTCGM:LZDLF) reporting earnings?

A

Luz Del Sur does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Luz Del Sur (LZDLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Luz Del Sur.

Q

What sector and industry does Luz Del Sur (LZDLF) operate in?

A

Luz Del Sur is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.