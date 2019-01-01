|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Lysogene (OTCEM: LYSGF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Lysogene.
There is no analysis for Lysogene
The stock price for Lysogene (OTCEM: LYSGF) is $3.5 last updated Mon Feb 08 2021 14:57:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Lysogene.
Lysogene does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Lysogene.
Lysogene is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.