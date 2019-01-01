QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Luye Pharma Group Ltd is an investment holding company that focuses on developing, producing, marketing, and selling innovative pharmaceutical products. It operates in four segments based on its drugs: Oncology, Cardiovascular system, Alimentary tract & metabolism, and Central nervous system. The highest revenue comes from Oncology drugs, followed by Central nervous system drugs. The company's geographical segments are Mainland China, Asia (other than Mainland China), European Union, and Other countries.

Luye Pharma Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Luye Pharma Group (LYPHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Luye Pharma Group (OTCPK: LYPHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Luye Pharma Group's (LYPHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Luye Pharma Group.

Q

What is the target price for Luye Pharma Group (LYPHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Luye Pharma Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Luye Pharma Group (LYPHF)?

A

The stock price for Luye Pharma Group (OTCPK: LYPHF) is $0.75 last updated Thu Feb 18 2021 20:25:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Luye Pharma Group (LYPHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Luye Pharma Group.

Q

When is Luye Pharma Group (OTCPK:LYPHF) reporting earnings?

A

Luye Pharma Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Luye Pharma Group (LYPHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Luye Pharma Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Luye Pharma Group (LYPHF) operate in?

A

Luye Pharma Group is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.