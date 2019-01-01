Luye Pharma Group Ltd is an investment holding company that focuses on developing, producing, marketing, and selling innovative pharmaceutical products. It operates in four segments based on its drugs: Oncology, Cardiovascular system, Alimentary tract & metabolism, and Central nervous system. The highest revenue comes from Oncology drugs, followed by Central nervous system drugs. The company's geographical segments are Mainland China, Asia (other than Mainland China), European Union, and Other countries.