Lycopodium Ltd is an engineering and project management consultancy company. The company's operating segment includes Minerals which consists of Asia Pacific, North America and Africa; Project Services consist of Africa; Process Industries, and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Minerals segment. The Minerals segment consists of engineering and related services provided to the extractive mining industry. It serves minerals; process industries and renewables; infrastructure; rail; asset management; and metallurgical and comminution consulting industries.