Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2K
Div / Yield
0.26/7.41%
52 Wk
3.49 - 4.35
Mkt Cap
138.7M
Payout Ratio
42.25
Open
-
P/E
13.6
Shares
39.7M
Outstanding
Lycopodium Ltd is an engineering and project management consultancy company. The company's operating segment includes Minerals which consists of Asia Pacific, North America and Africa; Project Services consist of Africa; Process Industries, and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Minerals segment. The Minerals segment consists of engineering and related services provided to the extractive mining industry. It serves minerals; process industries and renewables; infrastructure; rail; asset management; and metallurgical and comminution consulting industries.

Lycopodium Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lycopodium (LYOPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lycopodium (OTCPK: LYOPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lycopodium's (LYOPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lycopodium.

Q

What is the target price for Lycopodium (LYOPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lycopodium

Q

Current Stock Price for Lycopodium (LYOPF)?

A

The stock price for Lycopodium (OTCPK: LYOPF) is $3.49 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 20:53:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lycopodium (LYOPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lycopodium.

Q

When is Lycopodium (OTCPK:LYOPF) reporting earnings?

A

Lycopodium does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lycopodium (LYOPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lycopodium.

Q

What sector and industry does Lycopodium (LYOPF) operate in?

A

Lycopodium is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.