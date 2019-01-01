QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Luxor Industrial Corp is a Canada-based company engaged in the manufacturing and selling of wooden building components including an engineered bridging system and architectural wood products. The company also involved in a stock glulam beam distribution program.

Luxor Industrial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Luxor Industrial (LXRRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Luxor Industrial (OTCEM: LXRRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Luxor Industrial's (LXRRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Luxor Industrial.

Q

What is the target price for Luxor Industrial (LXRRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Luxor Industrial

Q

Current Stock Price for Luxor Industrial (LXRRF)?

A

The stock price for Luxor Industrial (OTCEM: LXRRF) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:23:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Luxor Industrial (LXRRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Luxor Industrial.

Q

When is Luxor Industrial (OTCEM:LXRRF) reporting earnings?

A

Luxor Industrial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Luxor Industrial (LXRRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Luxor Industrial.

Q

What sector and industry does Luxor Industrial (LXRRF) operate in?

A

Luxor Industrial is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.