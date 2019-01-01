QQQ
Luxor A/S is an investment company. Its objective is to create the possible long-term return for shareholders through investment for equity and foreign capital within the defined risk framework. The company operates through four segments namely Mortgage deeds, Bonds, Shares and Investment properties. Its mortgage deed portfolio comprises of single family-houses, flats, cooperative housing, holiday houses, farms, and residential and business properties. The bond portfolio includes various corporate bonds. Its investment property portfolio consists of offices, shops, warehouses and production facilities.

Luxor Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Luxor (LXRBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Luxor (OTCEM: LXRBF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Luxor's (LXRBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Luxor.

Q

What is the target price for Luxor (LXRBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Luxor

Q

Current Stock Price for Luxor (LXRBF)?

A

The stock price for Luxor (OTCEM: LXRBF) is $86.3399 last updated Wed Jun 02 2021 15:49:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Luxor (LXRBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Luxor.

Q

When is Luxor (OTCEM:LXRBF) reporting earnings?

A

Luxor does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Luxor (LXRBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Luxor.

Q

What sector and industry does Luxor (LXRBF) operate in?

A

Luxor is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.