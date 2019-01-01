Luxor A/S is an investment company. Its objective is to create the possible long-term return for shareholders through investment for equity and foreign capital within the defined risk framework. The company operates through four segments namely Mortgage deeds, Bonds, Shares and Investment properties. Its mortgage deed portfolio comprises of single family-houses, flats, cooperative housing, holiday houses, farms, and residential and business properties. The bond portfolio includes various corporate bonds. Its investment property portfolio consists of offices, shops, warehouses and production facilities.