|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of LX Hldgs (OTCPK: LXHDF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for LX Hldgs.
There is no analysis for LX Hldgs
The stock price for LX Hldgs (OTCPK: LXHDF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for LX Hldgs.
LX Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for LX Hldgs.
LX Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.