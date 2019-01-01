QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Registered Plan Private Investments Inc is a private investment platform company that allows investors to use their Registered Plans (including registered retirement savings plans, registered education savings plans, tax-free savings accounts, registered retirement income funds, and registered disability savings plans) at their direction to invest in private companies by purchasing tracking shares in RPPI, which in turn uses these proceeds to invest in the specific private company chosen by the investor.

Registered Plan Private Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Registered Plan Private (LXGTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Registered Plan Private (OTCEM: LXGTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Registered Plan Private's (LXGTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Registered Plan Private.

Q

What is the target price for Registered Plan Private (LXGTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Registered Plan Private

Q

Current Stock Price for Registered Plan Private (LXGTF)?

A

The stock price for Registered Plan Private (OTCEM: LXGTF) is $0.0001 last updated Today at 2:33:17 PM.

Q

Does Registered Plan Private (LXGTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Registered Plan Private.

Q

When is Registered Plan Private (OTCEM:LXGTF) reporting earnings?

A

Registered Plan Private does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Registered Plan Private (LXGTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Registered Plan Private.

Q

What sector and industry does Registered Plan Private (LXGTF) operate in?

A

Registered Plan Private is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.