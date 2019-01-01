QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Lux Amber Corp is a development-stage shell company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lux Amber Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lux Amber (LXAM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lux Amber (OTCPK: LXAM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lux Amber's (LXAM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lux Amber.

Q

What is the target price for Lux Amber (LXAM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lux Amber

Q

Current Stock Price for Lux Amber (LXAM)?

A

The stock price for Lux Amber (OTCPK: LXAM) is $2.5 last updated Thu Jan 13 2022 16:58:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lux Amber (LXAM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lux Amber.

Q

When is Lux Amber (OTCPK:LXAM) reporting earnings?

A

Lux Amber does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lux Amber (LXAM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lux Amber.

Q

What sector and industry does Lux Amber (LXAM) operate in?

A

Lux Amber is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.