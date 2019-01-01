QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Lawson is the third-largest convenience-store operator in Japan with more than 14,500 stores domestically, and more than 3,400 stores overseas with more than 90% of stores located in China. Convenience-store operations inclusive of franchise fees represent about 55% of group operating revenue and 75% of operating profits. Other activities include Seijo Ishii (an upscale food-store chain with 163 stores in Japan as of November 2020) and entertainment businesses comprising cinema operations with 43 theaters, the HMV music store chain, and Lawson HMV ticketing services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target