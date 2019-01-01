Lawson is the third-largest convenience-store operator in Japan with more than 14,500 stores domestically, and more than 3,400 stores overseas with more than 90% of stores located in China. Convenience-store operations inclusive of franchise fees represent about 55% of group operating revenue and 75% of operating profits. Other activities include Seijo Ishii (an upscale food-store chain with 163 stores in Japan as of November 2020) and entertainment businesses comprising cinema operations with 43 theaters, the HMV music store chain, and Lawson HMV ticketing services.