Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.7K
Div / Yield
1.37/3.02%
52 Wk
42.05 - 50.64
Mkt Cap
4.5B
Payout Ratio
70.99
Open
-
P/E
24.61
EPS
69.68
Shares
100.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Lawson is the third-largest convenience-store operator in Japan with more than 14,500 stores domestically, and more than 3,400 stores overseas with more than 90% of stores located in China. Convenience-store operations inclusive of franchise fees represent about 55% of group operating revenue and 75% of operating profits. Other activities include Seijo Ishii (an upscale food-store chain with 163 stores in Japan as of November 2020) and entertainment businesses comprising cinema operations with 43 theaters, the HMV music store chain, and Lawson HMV ticketing services.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lawson Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lawson (LWSOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lawson (OTCPK: LWSOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lawson's (LWSOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lawson.

Q

What is the target price for Lawson (LWSOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lawson

Q

Current Stock Price for Lawson (LWSOF)?

A

The stock price for Lawson (OTCPK: LWSOF) is $45.17 last updated Mon Jan 10 2022 15:30:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lawson (LWSOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lawson.

Q

When is Lawson (OTCPK:LWSOF) reporting earnings?

A

Lawson does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lawson (LWSOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lawson.

Q

What sector and industry does Lawson (LWSOF) operate in?

A

Lawson is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.