QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.52 - 4.17
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
293.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Locaweb Servicos de Internet SA is a Brazil-based software company. It offers digital marketing, cloud, accommodation services such as website hosting, wordpress hosting, domain register, and email services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Locaweb Servicos de Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Locaweb Servicos de (LWSIY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Locaweb Servicos de (OTCPK: LWSIY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Locaweb Servicos de's (LWSIY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Locaweb Servicos de.

Q

What is the target price for Locaweb Servicos de (LWSIY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Locaweb Servicos de

Q

Current Stock Price for Locaweb Servicos de (LWSIY)?

A

The stock price for Locaweb Servicos de (OTCPK: LWSIY) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Locaweb Servicos de (LWSIY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Locaweb Servicos de.

Q

When is Locaweb Servicos de (OTCPK:LWSIY) reporting earnings?

A

Locaweb Servicos de does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Locaweb Servicos de (LWSIY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Locaweb Servicos de.

Q

What sector and industry does Locaweb Servicos de (LWSIY) operate in?

A

Locaweb Servicos de is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.