Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/24.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 0.84
Mkt Cap
4.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.09
Shares
61.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 1:55PM
Levitee Labs Inc is a functional mushrooms company, focused on the development and sale of high potency mushroom extract nutraceuticals and supplies and equipment for mushroom cultivation. The company believes, based on a growing body of research, that mushrooms can be an effective way to enhance wellbeing and potentially treat various kinds of mental and physical health problems. The medical services segment is engaged in providing medical treatment. The selling products segment is into buying and selling products Substantial revenue is generated from medical services operations.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Levitee Labs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Levitee Labs (LVTTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Levitee Labs (OTCPK: LVTTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Levitee Labs's (LVTTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Levitee Labs.

Q

What is the target price for Levitee Labs (LVTTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Levitee Labs

Q

Current Stock Price for Levitee Labs (LVTTF)?

A

The stock price for Levitee Labs (OTCPK: LVTTF) is $0.0729 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:53:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Levitee Labs (LVTTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Levitee Labs.

Q

When is Levitee Labs (OTCPK:LVTTF) reporting earnings?

A

Levitee Labs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Levitee Labs (LVTTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Levitee Labs.

Q

What sector and industry does Levitee Labs (LVTTF) operate in?

A

Levitee Labs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.