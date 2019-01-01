Levitee Labs Inc is a functional mushrooms company, focused on the development and sale of high potency mushroom extract nutraceuticals and supplies and equipment for mushroom cultivation. The company believes, based on a growing body of research, that mushrooms can be an effective way to enhance wellbeing and potentially treat various kinds of mental and physical health problems. The medical services segment is engaged in providing medical treatment. The selling products segment is into buying and selling products Substantial revenue is generated from medical services operations.