LiveTiles Ltd is engaged in the provision of software and technology solutions. The firm develops and sells digital workplace software. Its products include LiveTiles Reach; LiveTiles Employee Directory; LiveTiles Intranet; LiveTiles Everywhere and LiveTiles Quantum. The company's geographical segment includes the Americas; APAC and EMEA. It derives a majority of revenue from the Americas segment which includes the United States of America, Canada, Central America, and South America. The company generates revenue from Software subscriptions.

LiveTiles Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LiveTiles (LVTSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LiveTiles (OTCPK: LVTSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are LiveTiles's (LVTSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for LiveTiles.

Q

What is the target price for LiveTiles (LVTSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for LiveTiles

Q

Current Stock Price for LiveTiles (LVTSF)?

A

The stock price for LiveTiles (OTCPK: LVTSF) is $0.02 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 17:40:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LiveTiles (LVTSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for LiveTiles.

Q

When is LiveTiles (OTCPK:LVTSF) reporting earnings?

A

LiveTiles does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is LiveTiles (LVTSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LiveTiles.

Q

What sector and industry does LiveTiles (LVTSF) operate in?

A

LiveTiles is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.