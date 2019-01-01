LiveTiles Ltd is engaged in the provision of software and technology solutions. The firm develops and sells digital workplace software. Its products include LiveTiles Reach; LiveTiles Employee Directory; LiveTiles Intranet; LiveTiles Everywhere and LiveTiles Quantum. The company's geographical segment includes the Americas; APAC and EMEA. It derives a majority of revenue from the Americas segment which includes the United States of America, Canada, Central America, and South America. The company generates revenue from Software subscriptions.