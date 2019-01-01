ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Lai Sun Development Co
(OTCPK:LVSDF)
0.445
00
At close: May 18
0.752
0.307[68.99%]
After Hours: 9:18AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.45 - 0.85
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 968.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 6.7K
Mkt Cap431.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.46
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Lai Sun Development Co (OTC:LVSDF), Dividends

Lai Sun Development Co issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Lai Sun Development Co generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Lai Sun Development Co Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Lai Sun Development Co (LVSDF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lai Sun Development Co.

Q
What date did I need to own Lai Sun Development Co (LVSDF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lai Sun Development Co.

Q
How much per share is the next Lai Sun Development Co (LVSDF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lai Sun Development Co.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Lai Sun Development Co (OTCPK:LVSDF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lai Sun Development Co.

Browse dividends on all stocks.