QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Las Vegas Sands
(NYSE:LVS)
35.52
0.90[2.60%]
At close: May 31
35.72
0.2000[0.56%]
After Hours: 7:47PM EDT
Day High/Low35.14 - 36.43
52 Week High/Low28.88 - 59.59
Open / Close36.3 / 35.46
Float / Outstanding365.9M / 764.1M
Vol / Avg.10.3M / 7.1M
Mkt Cap27.1B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price35.93
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS3.31
Total Float365.9M

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), Key Statistics

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
35B
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
6.64
Price / Book (mrq)
5.84
Price / EBITDA
587.77
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
777.79
Earnings Yield
-4.97%
Price change 1 M
0.98
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
1.52
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
5.93
Tangible Book value per share
5.9
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
17.6B
Total Assets
22.2B
Total Liabilities
17.6B
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
34.68%
Net Margin
268.29%
EBIT Margin
-33.93%
EBITDA Margin
-4.45%
Operating Margin
-31.39%