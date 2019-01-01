QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
LiveOne Inc, formerly LiveXLive Media Inc is the premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company has been building an online destination for music fans to enjoy live performances from music venues and music festivals around the world, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival and Hangout Music Festival, as well as original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. The LiveXLive platform has featured performances and content from some of the most popular artists in various music genres, including Rihanna, Katy Perry, Metallica, Duran Duran, Radiohead, Chance The Rapper, Bruce Springsteen, Major Lazer and Maroon 5.

LiveOne Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LiveOne (LVOPP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVOPP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LiveOne's (LVOPP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for LiveOne (LVOPP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for LiveOne

Q

Current Stock Price for LiveOne (LVOPP)?

A

The stock price for LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVOPP) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LiveOne (LVOPP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for LiveOne.

Q

When is LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVOPP) reporting earnings?

A

LiveOne does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is LiveOne (LVOPP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LiveOne.

Q

What sector and industry does LiveOne (LVOPP) operate in?

A

LiveOne is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.