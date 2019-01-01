ñol

Leviathan Natural Prods
(OTCQB:LVCNF)
0.63
00
At close: May 26
0.68
0.0500[7.94%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.4 - 0.79
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 85.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 3.3K
Mkt Cap53.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.65
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float-

Leviathan Natural Prods (OTC:LVCNF), Dividends

Leviathan Natural Prods issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Leviathan Natural Prods generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Leviathan Natural Prods Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Leviathan Natural Prods (LVCNF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Leviathan Natural Prods.

Q
What date did I need to own Leviathan Natural Prods (LVCNF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Leviathan Natural Prods.

Q
How much per share is the next Leviathan Natural Prods (LVCNF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Leviathan Natural Prods.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Leviathan Natural Prods (OTCQB:LVCNF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Leviathan Natural Prods.

