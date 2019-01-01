QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Livecare Inc is a chronic care service and technology provider of the diabetes epidemic solutions in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. Through visibility into daily health status, proactive real-time communication, personalized support, and programs designed to better engage diabetics in their overall wellness, it improves health, outcomes, lowers risks, and vastly reduces the cost of care.

Analyst Ratings

Livecare Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Livecare (LVCE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Livecare (OTCPK: LVCE) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Livecare's (LVCE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Livecare.

Q

What is the target price for Livecare (LVCE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Livecare

Q

Current Stock Price for Livecare (LVCE)?

A

The stock price for Livecare (OTCPK: LVCE) is $2 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:51:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Livecare (LVCE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Livecare.

Q

When is Livecare (OTCPK:LVCE) reporting earnings?

A

Livecare does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Livecare (LVCE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Livecare.

Q

What sector and industry does Livecare (LVCE) operate in?

A

Livecare is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.