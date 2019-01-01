LevelBlox Inc is a developer of Software Asset Management (SAM) applications for the Blockchain which connect software entitlements to their licenses and components with the software decision makers, to drive automation with transparency to reduce SAM content, effort, and cost. It has developed a patent-pending software application called Asset Central (AC) that has identified the growing complexity and scope with the current methodology and tracking of SAM licenses. The company offers solutions such as SAM Statistics, Eliminate Silos, Collection Utility, and others.