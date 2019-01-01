|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Lux Health Tech (NASDAQ: LUXAW) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Lux Health Tech.
There is no analysis for Lux Health Tech
The stock price for Lux Health Tech (NASDAQ: LUXAW) is $0.4 last updated Today at 2:30:02 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Lux Health Tech.
Lux Health Tech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Lux Health Tech.
Lux Health Tech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.