There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
MMA Global Inc is a United States based company, through its subsidiary, is engaged in branding and implementation of mobile app technology in conjunction with entertainment, sports, and live events around the globe. The company also holds pay-to-play technology assets.

MMA Glb Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MMA Glb (LUSI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MMA Glb (OTCPK: LUSI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MMA Glb's (LUSI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MMA Glb.

Q

What is the target price for MMA Glb (LUSI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MMA Glb

Q

Current Stock Price for MMA Glb (LUSI)?

A

The stock price for MMA Glb (OTCPK: LUSI) is $0.19305 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does MMA Glb (LUSI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MMA Glb.

Q

When is MMA Glb (OTCPK:LUSI) reporting earnings?

A

MMA Glb does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MMA Glb (LUSI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MMA Glb.

Q

What sector and industry does MMA Glb (LUSI) operate in?

A

MMA Glb is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.