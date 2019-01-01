ñol

Labrador Uranium
(OTCQB:LURAF)
0.4552
00
At close: May 27
0.70
0.2448[53.78%]
After Hours: 4:55PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.05 - 1.1
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 47.7M
Vol / Avg.0.1K / 6.7K
Mkt Cap21.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.73
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.4
Total Float-

Labrador Uranium (OTC:LURAF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Labrador Uranium reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Labrador Uranium using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Labrador Uranium Questions & Answers

Q
When is Labrador Uranium (OTCQB:LURAF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Labrador Uranium

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Labrador Uranium (OTCQB:LURAF)?
A

There are no earnings for Labrador Uranium

Q
What were Labrador Uranium’s (OTCQB:LURAF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Labrador Uranium

