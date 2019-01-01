ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Lundin Mining
(OTCPK:LUNMF)
8.92
0.25[2.88%]
At close: May 31
8.63
-0.2900[-3.25%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low8.68 - 9.02
52 Week High/Low6.66 - 11.25
Open / Close9.02 / 8.92
Float / Outstanding- / 779.1M
Vol / Avg.461.8K / 65.8K
Mkt Cap6.9B
P/E6.42
50d Avg. Price9.39
Div / Yield0.28/3.24%
Payout Ratio26.06
EPS0.47
Total Float-

Lundin Mining (OTC:LUNMF), Key Statistics

Lundin Mining (OTC: LUNMF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
6B
Trailing P/E
6.42
Forward P/E
6.57
PE Ratio (TTM)
6.36
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.76
Price / Book (mrq)
1.45
Price / EBITDA
3.19
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
3
Earnings Yield
15.57%
Price change 1 M
0.95
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
1.99
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
5.99
Tangible Book value per share
5.68
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
2.7B
Total Assets
8B
Total Liabilities
2.7B
Profitability
Net income Growth
1.55
Gross Margin
48.31%
Net Margin
34.82%
EBIT Margin
46.11%
EBITDA Margin
59.21%
Operating Margin
45.95%