Lumen Technologies
(NYSE:LUMN)
12.24
-0.26[-2.08%]
At close: May 31
12.24
00
After Hours: 7:10PM EDT
Day High/Low12.18 - 12.44
52 Week High/Low9.31 - 15.45
Open / Close12.41 / 12.24
Float / Outstanding911.7M / 1B
Vol / Avg.21.4M / 13M
Mkt Cap12.6B
P/E6.07
50d Avg. Price11.22
Div / Yield1/8.00%
Payout Ratio48.54
EPS0.59
Total Float911.7M

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN), Key Statistics

Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
41.5B
Trailing P/E
6.07
Forward P/E
7.67
PE Ratio (TTM)
6.47
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.68
Price / Book (mrq)
1.05
Price / EBITDA
1.63
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
5.16
Earnings Yield
16.48%
Price change 1 M
1.24
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.02
Beta
0.86
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
11.89
Tangible Book value per share
-10.14
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
45.8B
Total Assets
58B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.26
Gross Margin
57.55%
Net Margin
12.81%
EBIT Margin
24.66%
EBITDA Margin
41.94%
Operating Margin
23.16%