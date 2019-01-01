|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Luminex Resources (OTCQX: LUMIF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Luminex Resources.
There is no analysis for Luminex Resources
The stock price for Luminex Resources (OTCQX: LUMIF) is $0.32 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:22:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Luminex Resources.
Luminex Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Luminex Resources.
Luminex Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.