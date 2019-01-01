ñol

Lumbee Guaranty Bank
(OTCQX:LUMB)
11.75
00
At close: May 26
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low11.24 - 15
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 3.4M
Vol / Avg.0.1K / 2.3K
Mkt Cap39.5M
P/E9.79
50d Avg. Price12.16
Div / Yield0.26/2.21%
Payout Ratio20.83
EPS0.32
Total Float-

Lumbee Guaranty Bank (OTC:LUMB), Key Statistics

Lumbee Guaranty Bank (OTC: LUMB) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
9.79
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
9.79
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.51
Price / Book (mrq)
1.02
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
10.21%
Price change 1 M
0.97
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
11.54
Tangible Book value per share
11.54
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
447.6M
Total Assets
486.4M
Total Liabilities
447.6M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
27.26%
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -