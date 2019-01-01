Lukoil (OTC:LUKOY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Lukoil
Lukoil Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Lukoil (OTCPK: LUKOY) was reported by Goldman Sachs on September 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $115.00 expecting LUKOY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1552.30% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Lukoil (OTCPK: LUKOY) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Lukoil upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Lukoil, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Lukoil was filed on September 23, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 23, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Lukoil (LUKOY) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $115.00. The current price Lukoil (LUKOY) is trading at is $6.96, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
