Ludwig Enterprises Inc is the United States-based broadcasting company. It has developed a patented new mobile digital radio receiver The One radio. The One radio receiver is a mobile, multichannel, multi-purpose digital 2-way communication device. Ludwig offers specialized programming such as 7/24 broadcasts in Chinese, Pakistani, Russian, and about forty other languages plus classical, jazz, new age music as well as old-time radio serials.

Ludwig Enterprises Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ludwig Enterprises (LUDG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ludwig Enterprises (OTCPK: LUDG) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ludwig Enterprises's (LUDG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ludwig Enterprises.

Q

What is the target price for Ludwig Enterprises (LUDG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ludwig Enterprises

Q

Current Stock Price for Ludwig Enterprises (LUDG)?

A

The stock price for Ludwig Enterprises (OTCPK: LUDG) is $0.019 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:26:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ludwig Enterprises (LUDG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ludwig Enterprises.

Q

When is Ludwig Enterprises (OTCPK:LUDG) reporting earnings?

A

Ludwig Enterprises does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ludwig Enterprises (LUDG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ludwig Enterprises.

Q

What sector and industry does Ludwig Enterprises (LUDG) operate in?

A

Ludwig Enterprises is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.