ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Lucara Diamond
(OTCPK:LUCRF)
0.475
-0.0083[-1.71%]
At close: May 31
0.6312
0.1562[32.88%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low0.47 - 0.49
52 Week High/Low0.4 - 0.69
Open / Close0.49 / 0.48
Float / Outstanding- / 453.6M
Vol / Avg.7.4K / 36.5K
Mkt Cap215.4M
P/E5.37
50d Avg. Price0.5
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.04
Total Float-

Lucara Diamond (OTC:LUCRF), Key Statistics

Lucara Diamond (OTC: LUCRF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
234.4M
Trailing P/E
5.37
Forward P/E
4.37
PE Ratio (TTM)
5.31
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.87
Price / Book (mrq)
0.8
Price / EBITDA
1.83
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
2
Earnings Yield
18.62%
Price change 1 M
1.03
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
1.18
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
0.61
Tangible Book value per share
0.56
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
199M
Total Assets
474.4M
Total Liabilities
199M
Profitability
Net income Growth
4.57
Gross Margin
53.16%
Net Margin
27.81%
EBIT Margin
46.98%
EBITDA Margin
56.14%
Operating Margin
43.97%