Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Luca Inc is a vertically integrated producer, processor, marketer and distributor of organic and other agricultural products made from corn and grains operating in Shanxi Province in the People's Republic of China.

Luca Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Luca (LUCC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Luca (OTCEM: LUCC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Luca's (LUCC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Luca.

Q

What is the target price for Luca (LUCC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Luca

Q

Current Stock Price for Luca (LUCC)?

A

The stock price for Luca (OTCEM: LUCC) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Sep 21 2021 16:42:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Luca (LUCC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Luca.

Q

When is Luca (OTCEM:LUCC) reporting earnings?

A

Luca does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Luca (LUCC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Luca.

Q

What sector and industry does Luca (LUCC) operate in?

A

Luca is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.