|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Luca (OTCEM: LUCC) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Luca.
There is no analysis for Luca
The stock price for Luca (OTCEM: LUCC) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Sep 21 2021 16:42:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Luca.
Luca does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Luca.
Luca is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.