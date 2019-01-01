ñol

Luby's
(NYSE:LUB)
1.8057
0.0257[1.44%]
At close: May 27
1.95
0.1443[7.99%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.77 - 5.13
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding15.5M / 31.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 154.2K
Mkt Cap56.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2.11
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.1
Total Float15.5M

Luby's (NYSE:LUB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Luby's reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 21

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Aug 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Luby's using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Luby's Questions & Answers

Q
When is Luby's (NYSE:LUB) reporting earnings?
A

Luby's (LUB) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 21, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Luby's (NYSE:LUB)?
A

Luby's (LUB) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on July 12, 2017 for Q3 and the Actual EPS was $-0.02, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Luby's’s (NYSE:LUB) revenues?
A

Luby's (LUB) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on July 12, 2017 for Q3 and the Actual Revenue was $88.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

