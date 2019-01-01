ñol

Lotus Ventures
(OTCPK:LTTSF)
0.049
00
0.10
0.0510[104.08%]
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.01 - 0.19
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 90M
Vol / Avg.- / 3.3K
Mkt Cap4.4M
P/E11.45
50d Avg. Price0.05
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Lotus Ventures (OTC:LTTSF), Key Statistics

Lotus Ventures (OTC: LTTSF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
5.1M
Trailing P/E
11.45
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
11.45
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.64
Price / Book (mrq)
0.35
Price / EBITDA
4.59
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
5.28
Earnings Yield
8.73%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
0.14
Tangible Book value per share
0.14
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
1.7M
Total Assets
17.7M
Total Liabilities
1.7M
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.47
Gross Margin
72.47%
Net Margin
47.53%
EBIT Margin
52.19%
EBITDA Margin
97.09%
Operating Margin
52.19%