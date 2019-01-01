QQQ
Lotus Bakeries NV produces and sells snacks under a range of brands. Under the Peijnenburg and Snelle Jelle brands, the company supplies gingerbread in Netherlands. With the Nakd, Trek, Bear, and Urban Fruit brands, the company offers snacks made from natural ingredients and no added sugar. Lotus Bakeries primarily operates in Belgium, with production facilities in Belgium, the Netherlands, France, and Sweden, and a number of sales units in Europe, the U.S., and Asia. The company's product portfolio is divided into six product lines: the caramelized biscuits line, the waffles and galettes line, the cake specialties line, the gingerbread line, the pepparkakor biscuits line, and the Dinosaurs biscuits line. Lotus Bakeries distributes its products through retail, catering, and food services.

Lotus Bakeries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lotus Bakeries (LTSSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lotus Bakeries (OTCPK: LTSSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Lotus Bakeries's (LTSSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lotus Bakeries.

Q

What is the target price for Lotus Bakeries (LTSSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lotus Bakeries

Q

Current Stock Price for Lotus Bakeries (LTSSF)?

A

The stock price for Lotus Bakeries (OTCPK: LTSSF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lotus Bakeries (LTSSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lotus Bakeries.

Q

When is Lotus Bakeries (OTCPK:LTSSF) reporting earnings?

A

Lotus Bakeries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lotus Bakeries (LTSSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lotus Bakeries.

Q

What sector and industry does Lotus Bakeries (LTSSF) operate in?

A

Lotus Bakeries is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.