Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Lightscape Technologies Inc is a holding company, engaged in Creative 3D, Audio Visual and Lighting Solutions. It is engaged in 3D production, audio visual and lighting industry, applying cutting-edge proprietary technology to produce innovative LED lighting design and 3D solutions. It gives full-service lighting and 3D solutions. Lightscape possesses exceptional abilities in design, lighting systems, and research and development. The company provides 3D solutions and lighting systems with intelligent software controls for: Hospitality Industry; Residential Industry; Retail Industry; and Commercial Industry.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lightscape Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lightscape Technologies (LTSC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lightscape Technologies (OTCEM: LTSC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lightscape Technologies's (LTSC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lightscape Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Lightscape Technologies (LTSC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lightscape Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Lightscape Technologies (LTSC)?

A

The stock price for Lightscape Technologies (OTCEM: LTSC) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Dec 02 2021 15:51:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lightscape Technologies (LTSC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lightscape Technologies.

Q

When is Lightscape Technologies (OTCEM:LTSC) reporting earnings?

A

Lightscape Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lightscape Technologies (LTSC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lightscape Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Lightscape Technologies (LTSC) operate in?

A

Lightscape Technologies is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.