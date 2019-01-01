Lightscape Technologies Inc is a holding company, engaged in Creative 3D, Audio Visual and Lighting Solutions. It is engaged in 3D production, audio visual and lighting industry, applying cutting-edge proprietary technology to produce innovative LED lighting design and 3D solutions. It gives full-service lighting and 3D solutions. Lightscape possesses exceptional abilities in design, lighting systems, and research and development. The company provides 3D solutions and lighting systems with intelligent software controls for: Hospitality Industry; Residential Industry; Retail Industry; and Commercial Industry.