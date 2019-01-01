Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc is a United States-based company that provides diversified financial services. The company conducts operations through a number of subsidiaries, with three operating segments. The independent brokerage and advisory services segment consists of broker-dealer and investment advisory services, along with wealth-management services. The Ladenburg segment comprises investment banking, sales and trading and asset management services, and investment activities. The insurance brokerage segment comprises wholesale insurance brokerage activities. The company generates the majority of revenue from the independent brokerage and advisory services segment. Its business is concentrated in the United States.