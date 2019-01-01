QQQ
Larsen & Toubro Ltd is a technology, engineering, manufacturing, and financial services conglomerate. It enters contracts to construct various facilities, develop solutions for offshore and onshore hydrocarbon projects, serve power plants, build ships, and perform other engineering projects. Its integrated capabilities help customers throughout the entire value chain, from design to delivering a project. The company has several operating segments: Infrastructure segment; Power segment; Heavy Engineering segment; Defence engineering segment; and Other segments. Larsen & Toubro can supply customized solutions or standardized components for reproduction, and its service network boosts aftermarket sales.

