Labor Smart (OTC:LTNC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)
$5.7M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Labor Smart using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Labor Smart Questions & Answers
When is Labor Smart (OTCEM:LTNC) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Labor Smart
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Labor Smart (OTCEM:LTNC)?
There are no earnings for Labor Smart
What were Labor Smart’s (OTCEM:LTNC) revenues?
There are no earnings for Labor Smart
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.