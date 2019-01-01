QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Alltemp Inc is a company that develops, markets, and sells commercial refrigerants for the residential and commercial marketplace under the brand name Alltemp. Its refrigerants with various formulations classified as L, M, and H have broad applications in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, foam insulation, and industrial solvents. Its refrigerants act as a replacement for other refrigerants having a detrimental effect on the environment.

Alltemp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Alltemp (LTMP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alltemp (OTCPK: LTMP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Alltemp's (LTMP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alltemp.

Q

What is the target price for Alltemp (LTMP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alltemp

Q

Current Stock Price for Alltemp (LTMP)?

A

The stock price for Alltemp (OTCPK: LTMP) is $0.0232 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 18:59:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alltemp (LTMP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alltemp.

Q

When is Alltemp (OTCPK:LTMP) reporting earnings?

A

Alltemp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alltemp (LTMP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alltemp.

Q

What sector and industry does Alltemp (LTMP) operate in?

A

Alltemp is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.