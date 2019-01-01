Alltemp Inc is a company that develops, markets, and sells commercial refrigerants for the residential and commercial marketplace under the brand name Alltemp. Its refrigerants with various formulations classified as L, M, and H have broad applications in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, foam insulation, and industrial solvents. Its refrigerants act as a replacement for other refrigerants having a detrimental effect on the environment.