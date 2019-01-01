LATAM Airlines Group (OTC:LTMAQ), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for LATAM Airlines Group
LATAM Airlines Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for LATAM Airlines Group (OTCPK: LTMAQ) was reported by Deutsche Bank on November 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting LTMAQ to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for LATAM Airlines Group (OTCPK: LTMAQ) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and LATAM Airlines Group downgraded their sell rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of LATAM Airlines Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for LATAM Airlines Group was filed on November 15, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 15, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest LATAM Airlines Group (LTMAQ) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price LATAM Airlines Group (LTMAQ) is trading at is $0.36, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
