QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Livent
(NYSE:LTHM)
31.73
-2.76[-8.00%]
At close: May 31
31.63
-0.1000[-0.32%]
After Hours: 7:58PM EDT
Day High/Low30.81 - 34.12
52 Week High/Low16.75 - 34.61
Open / Close34.07 / 31.79
Float / Outstanding118.4M / 161.7M
Vol / Avg.7.9M / 3.1M
Mkt Cap5.1B
P/E117.61
50d Avg. Price25.55
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.33
Total Float118.4M

Livent (NYSE:LTHM), Guidance and Forecast

Companies issue guidance, or expectations of future EPS and revenue, so investors have a sense of how much money a company will make in a future period.

Date Announced
Period
Period Year
Min EPS
Max EPS
Estimate
Min Rev
Max Rev
Revenue Estimate
Get Alert
No Data

Livent Questions & Answers

Q
What is the most recent guidance for Livent (LTHM)?
A

The last reported Earnings numbers were from February 20, 2020 for the full year 2020 and was for an earnings per share guidance in the range of $0.18 and $0.31 versus the estimated EPS of $0.38.

