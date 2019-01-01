QQQ
Lithium Power International Ltd is engaged in the exploration and evaluation of early-stage lithium resources. The company is primarily focused on the identification and acquisition of lithium assets in Chile, Argentina, and Australia. The firm has four projects namely the Maricunga JV in Chile, Pilgangoora Project & Greenbushes project in Western Australia, and the Centenario project in Argentina.

Lithium Power Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lithium Power Intl (LTHHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lithium Power Intl (OTCPK: LTHHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Lithium Power Intl's (LTHHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lithium Power Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Lithium Power Intl (LTHHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lithium Power Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Lithium Power Intl (LTHHF)?

A

The stock price for Lithium Power Intl (OTCPK: LTHHF) is $0.411 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:50:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lithium Power Intl (LTHHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lithium Power Intl.

Q

When is Lithium Power Intl (OTCPK:LTHHF) reporting earnings?

A

Lithium Power Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lithium Power Intl (LTHHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lithium Power Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Lithium Power Intl (LTHHF) operate in?

A

Lithium Power Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.