QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.75
Mkt Cap
3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
58.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Xiamen Lutong International Travel Agency Co Ltd is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Xiamen Lutong Intl Travel Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Xiamen Lutong Intl Travel (LTGJ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Xiamen Lutong Intl Travel (OTCEM: LTGJ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Xiamen Lutong Intl Travel's (LTGJ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Xiamen Lutong Intl Travel.

Q

What is the target price for Xiamen Lutong Intl Travel (LTGJ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Xiamen Lutong Intl Travel

Q

Current Stock Price for Xiamen Lutong Intl Travel (LTGJ)?

A

The stock price for Xiamen Lutong Intl Travel (OTCEM: LTGJ) is $0.0512 last updated Tue Jan 18 2022 20:37:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Xiamen Lutong Intl Travel (LTGJ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Xiamen Lutong Intl Travel.

Q

When is Xiamen Lutong Intl Travel (OTCEM:LTGJ) reporting earnings?

A

Xiamen Lutong Intl Travel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Xiamen Lutong Intl Travel (LTGJ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Xiamen Lutong Intl Travel.

Q

What sector and industry does Xiamen Lutong Intl Travel (LTGJ) operate in?

A

Xiamen Lutong Intl Travel is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.