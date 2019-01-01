Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd is an international and diversified healthcare organization based in South Africa. The firm's segments include hospitals and complementary services, healthcare services, Diagnostic services, and growth initiatives. The hospitals and complementary services segment generate most of the revenue. Its services include mental healthcare, acute rehabilitation, renal dialysis, and oncology. Life Healthcare Group owns Alliance Medical Group, which provides diagnostic services in 10 European countries It also owns Scanmed S.A., which provides healthcare and medical services in Poland that round out the firm's European business. The smaller growth initiatives segment focuses on data analytics, clinical quality products, and outpatient business in southern Africa.