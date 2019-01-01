QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Long Term Care Operations 360 Inc, formerly China Crawfish Ltd is a development stage company. It imports and sells wedding and evening dresses from Asia to Guatemala to be sold online to anyone in Latin America.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Long Term Care Operations Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Long Term Care Operations (LTCO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Long Term Care Operations (OTCEM: LTCO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Long Term Care Operations's (LTCO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Long Term Care Operations.

Q

What is the target price for Long Term Care Operations (LTCO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Long Term Care Operations

Q

Current Stock Price for Long Term Care Operations (LTCO)?

A

The stock price for Long Term Care Operations (OTCEM: LTCO) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Long Term Care Operations (LTCO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Long Term Care Operations.

Q

When is Long Term Care Operations (OTCEM:LTCO) reporting earnings?

A

Long Term Care Operations does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Long Term Care Operations (LTCO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Long Term Care Operations.

Q

What sector and industry does Long Term Care Operations (LTCO) operate in?

A

Long Term Care Operations is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.