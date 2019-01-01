Liberated Syndication Inc is engaged in providing podcast hosting services offering hosting and distribution tools which include storage, bandwidth, RSS creation, distribution, and statistics tracking. Its segments are Podcast hosting services (Libsyn) and Internet hosting services (Pair). The producers can upload podcast episodes through libsyn interface or via FTP to manage to publish to online directories, web portals, content aggregators, app marketplaces, and social media platforms for download and streaming.