Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/14.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.18
Mkt Cap
6.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
97.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
LaSalle Exploration Corp is a mining exploration company engaged in the identification, acquisition, evaluation and exploration of gold, precious metals and base metal properties in Quebec and Ontario.

LaSalle Exploration Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LaSalle Exploration (LSXEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LaSalle Exploration (OTCPK: LSXEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LaSalle Exploration's (LSXEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for LaSalle Exploration.

Q

What is the target price for LaSalle Exploration (LSXEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for LaSalle Exploration

Q

Current Stock Price for LaSalle Exploration (LSXEF)?

A

The stock price for LaSalle Exploration (OTCPK: LSXEF) is $0.0668 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:07:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LaSalle Exploration (LSXEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for LaSalle Exploration.

Q

When is LaSalle Exploration (OTCPK:LSXEF) reporting earnings?

A

LaSalle Exploration does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is LaSalle Exploration (LSXEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LaSalle Exploration.

Q

What sector and industry does LaSalle Exploration (LSXEF) operate in?

A

LaSalle Exploration is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.