Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.13 - 0.14
Mkt Cap
196.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1.5B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Lifestyle China Group Ltd an investment holding company. It is engaged in the operation of Jiuguang department stores and related retailing businesses. Geographically, it derives all of its revenues from China.

Lifestyle China Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lifestyle China Group (LSTYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lifestyle China Group (OTCGM: LSTYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lifestyle China Group's (LSTYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lifestyle China Group.

Q

What is the target price for Lifestyle China Group (LSTYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lifestyle China Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Lifestyle China Group (LSTYF)?

A

The stock price for Lifestyle China Group (OTCGM: LSTYF) is $0.134 last updated Mon Aug 09 2021 15:55:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lifestyle China Group (LSTYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lifestyle China Group.

Q

When is Lifestyle China Group (OTCGM:LSTYF) reporting earnings?

A

Lifestyle China Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lifestyle China Group (LSTYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lifestyle China Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Lifestyle China Group (LSTYF) operate in?

A

Lifestyle China Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.