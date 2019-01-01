ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Lisata Therapeutics
(NASDAQ:LSTA)
$5.00
-1.25[-20.00%]
At close: Sep 16
$5.25
0.25[5.00%]
After Hours: 9:28AM EDT
Day Range4.79 - 5.7252 Wk Range6.12 - 9.38Open / Close5.26 / 5Float / Outstanding4M / 4M
Vol / Avg.325.2K / 2MMkt Cap20.2MP/E-50d Avg. Price6.25
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float4MEPS-1.65

Lisata Therapeutics Stock (NASDAQ:LSTA), Key Statistics

Lisata Therapeutics Stock (NASDAQ: LSTA) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
- -
Price / Book (mrq)
0.31
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
-98.4%
Price change 1 M
0.85
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.04
Beta
1.42
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
20.4
Tangible Book value per share
20.4
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
3.7M
Total Assets
85.9M
Total Liabilities
3.7M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -